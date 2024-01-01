We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Vapen
Arizona's Best Concentrates and Edibles
47
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Edibles
Cannabis
Vaping
Hemp CBD
Topicals
Apparel
Other
Vapen products
441 products
Condiments
Grape THC Syrup 300mg
by Vapen
THC 300%
4.0
(
6
)
Flower
Serpentine OG
by Vapen
4.8
(
5
)
Flower
Bubba Skywalker
by Vapen
5.0
(
4
)
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Sherbert Giggle Stick 1g
by Vapen
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Mary OG
by Vapen
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Warhead
by Vapen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.7
(
3
)
Vape pens
Diamond Pen
by Vapen
3.5
(
4
)
Cartridges
Strawberry Shortcake Cartridge 0.5g
by Vapen
3.7
(
3
)
Cartridges
Mellow Melons Cartridge 0.5g
by Vapen
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Snake Eyes
by Vapen
4.5
(
2
)
Solvent
Strawberry Shortcake Distillate Applicator 1g
by Vapen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Serpentine OG THCa Diamonds 1g
by Vapen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Batteries & Power
Battery V4 American Flag
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Lil G's
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Pumpkin Spice Latte .5g
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Ghost OG
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Ghost OG THCA Diamonds 0.5g
by Vapen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Bubba Skywalker THCA Diamonds 1g
by Vapen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Gummies
Blood Orange Gummies 100mg THC
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
Chocolates
Milk Chocolate Crunch Bar 240mg
by Vapen
THC 240%
5.0
(
1
)
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie Shatter 100mg
by Vapen
THC 100%
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Snowcap OG THCA Diamonds 1g
by Vapen
THC 0%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Bombsicle Cartridge 0.5g
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Cherry Kush Terp Sauce 1g
by Vapen
5.0
(
1
)
1
2
3
...
19
Home
Brands
Vapen
Catalog