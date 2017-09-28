About this product
Shatter from VAPEN has one distinct characteristic: it’s clear and translucent. That means it’s free from plant matter and it’s your assurance that you’re getting the finest high potency shatter available anywhere. Shatter comes in 1-gram packages in a variety of strains.
About this strain
Donna OG is a 50/50 hybrid cross between two OG varieties, resulting in a powerful strain with a sweet, pine aroma. Vector Beans of Cannagen Consulting in Los Angeles created Donna OG by combining Mary OG with Larry OG, and then backcrossing once again with a ML11 phenotype of the Mary OG. Donna OG blooms in purple hues, growing tightly and compactly under a blanket of THC-rich resin. Consumers can experience a wide spectrum of effects with Donna OG, including dreamy euphoria, sharpened hunger, and relaxing sedation.
Donna OG effects
Reported by real people like you
48 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VAPEN
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!