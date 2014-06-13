About this product
Pre-rolls of Gorilla Glue #4 flower, dipped in Banana Vapen Clear! These magical treats are sure to have you laughing all the way to bed!
About this strain
Funky Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
41% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
VAPEN
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!
