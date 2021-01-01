Loading…
Juicy Mango

by VAPEN

About this product

Bright and bold all-natural mango notes for a tropical-tasting flavor.
Refreshing, calming and hangover-free. That’s the experience inside every can of Wynk THC & Seltzer. Formulated with equal parts THC and CBD (2.5mg each), Wynk is a micro-dose of relaxation hidden in three thirst-quenching flavors. Each can delivers one dose of calm, zero calories and a smooth buzz after about 10-15 minutes for a chill you can taste.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!