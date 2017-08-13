About this product
About this strain
Lemon Cake by Heavyweight Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Also known as Lemon Pound Cake and Lemon Cheesecake, Lemon Cake is a cross of Lemon Skunk and a “dangerously powerful Cheese,” according to Heavyweight. With a 9-10 week flowering time, squat morphology, and abundant yield, Lemon Cake is kind to growers, especially those outdoors. This strain emits a pungent citrus aroma with a musky Cheese undertone. Heavyweight Seeds recommends consuming this strain to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.
Lemon Cake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!