About this product

Tangy and zesty for a slightly sweet, invigorating taste that can stand alone or with a garnish.

Refreshing, calming and hangover-free. That’s the experience inside every can of Wynk THC & Seltzer. Formulated with equal parts THC and CBD (2.5mg each), Wynk is a micro-dose of relaxation hidden in three thirst-quenching flavors. Each can delivers one dose of calm, zero calories and a smooth buzz after about 10-15 minutes for a chill you can taste.