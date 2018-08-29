About this product
VAPEN 1 gram applicators contain premium, award-winning VAPEN distillate. These high potency applicators are ideal for a variety of medical applications. Always pure, with never any additives and the already activated THC makes it easy to make your own edibles, spice up a joint or dab it raw. Available in a variety of strains with up to 95% + THC.
About this strain
The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana.
Mango Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
841 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
VAPEN
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!