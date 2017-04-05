About this product
VAPEN 1 gram applicators contain premium, award-winning VAPEN distillate. These high potency applicators are ideal for a variety of medical applications. Always pure, with never any additives and the already activated THC makes it easy to make your own edibles, spice up a joint or dab it raw. Available in a variety of strains with up to 95% + THC.
About this strain
Mazar Sharif, also known as "Mazar," is an indica marijuana strain. This legendary strain is grown in the far north of Afghanistan. In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers. Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.
Mazar I Sharif effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
VAPEN
FROM CONCENTRATES TO EDIBLES
The VAPEN line up comes from award-winning proprietary strains of organically grown cannabis which allows us to make the highest potency cannabis products around. VAPEN products are free from additives, solvents, heavy metals, and pesticides. That is why New Times readers voted VAPEN as a Best of Phoenix award winner in 2019.
Everything we do is about you, each product is 3rd party tested for purity and you can scan a QR code on each product to see its test results. And because we make VAPEN products in small batches, you are always assured high potency, consistent quality, and unsurpassed purity.
We invite you to compare VAPEN quality, product purity and affordable pricing with any other product. We think you will agree VAPEN is the best choice for you!
