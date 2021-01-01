About this product

Yes that’s right, you heard correctly, you can literally FLIP IT & SIP IT right out of your household favorite! Unfortunately, not all water tools offer the clearance necessary to be paired with the VapeXhale EVO™ and that is when the CloudBuddy™ comes to the rescue. This simple and versatile borosilicate glass adaptor piece allows you to set up several different configurations to ensure that your VapeXhale EVO™ will be backwards compatible with any existing glass collection.