About this product

When you are vaping with a top notch device like the VapeXhale EVO, you need to ensure that your herbs are stored with TLC. Keep your herb fresh with this air-tight glass container. Machine blown glass, made in the USA, permanent, baked on glass VapeXhale decal. Can store up to 1/3 oz herb (10gm) | 7 fl. ounces (200ml).