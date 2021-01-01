Loading…
Logo for the brand Vapexhale

Vapexhale

QUARTZ VapeXNail™ - 5 Pack

About this product

The VapeXNail™ provides a better way to consume concentrates. A butane-free, torch-free, and all around safer experience. By utilizing the EVO™ technology, the VapeXNail™ efficiently extracts concentrates and delivers extremely potent vapor using up to 50% less material. Quartz is known for it's durability during temperature fluctuation.

WARNING - YOU CANNOT INVERT THE EVO WHEN USING THE VAPEXNAIL™
