About this product

The VapeXNail™ provides a better way to consume concentrates. A butane-free, torch-free, and all around safer experience. By utilizing the EVO™ technology, the VapeXNail™ efficiently extracts concentrates and delivers extremely potent vapor using up to 50% less material. Quartz is known for it's durability during temperature fluctuation.



WARNING - YOU CANNOT INVERT THE EVO WHEN USING THE VAPEXNAIL™