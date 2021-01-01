Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Vapexhale

Vapexhale

SideTree™

About this product

The SideTree™ features a tree percolator with 8 individual branches (or flow paths) for vapor to seamlessly filter through water with low resistance and an ergonomic sidecar mouthpiece. Unlike many traditionally flimsy and fragile tree percolator designs, this HydraTube is enhanced with sturdy welding of each flow path to the base of the chamber, providing an incredibly reinforced shock resistant structure.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!