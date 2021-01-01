Vaporous
J-Pen Pro Series Kit
About this product
The J-Pen Pro Series* Kit with its exclusive Concentrate Management System and Internally Adjustable Carb Cap will deliver more vapor and waste less concentrate along with ease and flexibility knowing your product isn’t spilling out the chamber. All these features combined will provide a cleaner, more efficient vaping experience.
What's included: 14mm Pro Series Cap & Mouthpiece
Pro Series Atomizer Adapter
Internally Adjustable Carb Cap
14mm Glass Tube
Pro Series Hard Top
2 Dual Coil Deep Dish Atomizers (Ceramic Rod core)
Vaporous Flow Series 650 mAh Adjustable Temperature Battery**
Wired USB Charger with Wall Adapter**
Vaporous Titanium Dab Tool
Vaporous silicone container
Vaporous Travel Tin
