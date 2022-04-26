About this product
Greenhouse
Biscotti is now on deck with its medium to large fresh green & purple dense buds. The Biscotti hemp flower has a sweet cookie like taste with diesel like undertones. This batch of the Biscotti flower is LOUD! Grab this hemp flower today while it lasts and you will thank us later !
Indica Dominate Hybrid
Fresh Feel
Hand Touched Buds
Dominant Terpene Caryophyllene
Lab Tested For Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No seeds.
Consult your states hemp laws
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
