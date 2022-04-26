Greenhouse



Biscotti is now on deck with its medium to large fresh green & purple dense buds. The Biscotti hemp flower has a sweet cookie like taste with diesel like undertones. This batch of the Biscotti flower is LOUD! Grab this hemp flower today while it lasts and you will thank us later !



Indica Dominate Hybrid

Fresh Feel

Hand Touched Buds

Dominant Terpene Caryophyllene

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No seeds.

Consult your states hemp laws