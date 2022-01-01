About this product
Greenhouse
This Bubba Kush Hemp Flower is something to brag about, a truly classic strain for a reason. These dense round light green and bright purple Bubba Kush flowers are eye catching. They will have you gazing at the pure beauty this flower offers. Your nose will love the citrusy pine smell that the bubba hemp flowers feature.
Indica
Fresh Feel
Bright Purples mixed throughout
Hand Touched Buds
Lab Tested For Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No seeds.
Consult your states hemp laws
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
