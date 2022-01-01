Greenhouse



This Bubba Kush Hemp Flower is something to brag about, a truly classic strain for a reason. These dense round light green and bright purple Bubba Kush flowers are eye catching. They will have you gazing at the pure beauty this flower offers. Your nose will love the citrusy pine smell that the bubba hemp flowers feature.



Indica

Fresh Feel

Bright Purples mixed throughout

Hand Touched Buds

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No seeds.

Consult your states hemp laws