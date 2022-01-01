About this product
Greenhouse Grown
14% CBD Profile, this greenhouse grown strain features large dense buds with amazing smell and flavor profiles, with a mix of fruity/bubblegum and gas. This is a great legacy strain that users have been very pleased with its effects! Think of this as a unique hybrid option for use throughout the day.
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
