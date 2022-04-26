About this product
Each Bud is rolled with precision and is evenly coated with CBD Kief to construct the best Hemp Moon Rock in the industry! These will only be around for a limited time! You will notice this strain has a nice gassy smell when you open the jar and the flavor profile is smooth yet potent.
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
