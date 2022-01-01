Snow White CBG is another new edition in limited supply. Many buyers have been seeking out high quality CBG Flower and this certainly didn't disappoint! Accompanied by a citrusy smell this one was very smooth in the dry herb vaporizer and had a good balancing effect to it.



This is considered some of our best buds!

What is CBG:



CBG is a naturally occurring cannabidiol found in hemp. Unlike Delta-9, it has low THC levels, less than 0.03%, and is not psychoactive. When used, it may impart a mild feeling of relaxation and calm. CBG hemp buds are an appealing option for those who want to experience the relaxing effects of cannabis without intoxication. CB1 receptors are found throughout the body and brain, whereas most CB2 receptors are only present in organs like the digestive tract and immune system.