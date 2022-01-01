Greenhouse Grown



The Froot Loops flower puts off a real citrus and berry like smell, with a skunk like undertone. These Froot Loop buds are medium and large in size and trimmed to perfection with Sugary Cereal like taste!



Sativa - Indica Hybrid

Fresh Feel

Hand Touched Buds

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No seeds.

Consult your states hemp laWs