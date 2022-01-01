About this product
Greenhouse Grown
The Froot Loops flower puts off a real citrus and berry like smell, with a skunk like undertone. These Froot Loop buds are medium and large in size and trimmed to perfection with Sugary Cereal like taste!
Sativa - Indica Hybrid
Fresh Feel
Hand Touched Buds
Lab Tested For Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No seeds.
Consult your states hemp laWs
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
