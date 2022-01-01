Greenhouse Grown



This 2021 batch is just coming out of curing and ready to hit shelves everywhere. The nose on this years Hawaiian Express CBD Hemp Flower is gassy with a loud tangerine like undertone. When you open the bag it is guaranteed to light up the room.



Sativa Dominant Strain

Gas Nose

Fresh Feel

Hand Touched Buds

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No seeds.

Consult your states hemp laws