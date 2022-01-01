About this product
Copper CBD Salve Balm is an ideal choice for those who want to experience the benefits of CBD through a beautifully scented topical application. Your skin is the largest organ of your body, meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption. You can make this apart of your daily routine with the expectation of effective results with each application.
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
