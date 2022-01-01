About this product
Greenhouse Grown
The Lemon Cake Hemp Flower is finally here and it's your chance to get a slice of this action while it's in stock. These are just coming out of curing and have the laser green look with a gassy citrus nose that hides a musky cheesy undertone. The nose is LOUD!
Sativa Dominant Strain
Lemon nose with pungent undertones
Fresh trim
Lab Tested For Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No seeds
Consult your states hemp laws
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
