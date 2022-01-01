Greenhouse Grown



The Lemon Cake Hemp Flower is finally here and it's your chance to get a slice of this action while it's in stock. These are just coming out of curing and have the laser green look with a gassy citrus nose that hides a musky cheesy undertone. The nose is LOUD!



Sativa Dominant Strain

Lemon nose with pungent undertones

Fresh trim

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No seeds

Consult your states hemp laws

