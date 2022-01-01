About this product
Beautiful bright buds with a delicious hint of orange creamsicle and marshmallow. This is a tasty CBG dominant smoke. Lab Tested For Potency all products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC and are grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program. This product contains no seeds. Always consult your states hemp flower laws.
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
