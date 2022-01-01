Greenhouse Grown



Purple Punch hemp flower has sweet grape with a hint of blueberry and real gassy undertones that will make a room come to life. These dense large buds are almost all purple with hints of green scattered throughout the bag. Cured to perfection these are ready to hit shelves! We personally love the smoke on this one.



Indica

13 % CBD

Larry OG X Granddaddy Purp

Lab Tested for Potency

Federal Farm Bill Compliant - Less Than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No Seeds

Consult your states hemp laws

