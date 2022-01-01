About this product
Greenhouse Grown
Purple Punch hemp flower has sweet grape with a hint of blueberry and real gassy undertones that will make a room come to life. These dense large buds are almost all purple with hints of green scattered throughout the bag. Cured to perfection these are ready to hit shelves! We personally love the smoke on this one.
Indica
13 % CBD
Larry OG X Granddaddy Purp
Lab Tested for Potency
Federal Farm Bill Compliant - Less Than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No Seeds
Consult your states hemp laws
Purple Punch hemp flower has sweet grape with a hint of blueberry and real gassy undertones that will make a room come to life. These dense large buds are almost all purple with hints of green scattered throughout the bag. Cured to perfection these are ready to hit shelves! We personally love the smoke on this one.
Indica
13 % CBD
Larry OG X Granddaddy Purp
Lab Tested for Potency
Federal Farm Bill Compliant - Less Than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No Seeds
Consult your states hemp laws
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!