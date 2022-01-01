About this product
Sour Space Candy | Greenhouse Grown | Mids
Being such an OG Strain you have seen many versions of this strain but what impressed us the most about this strain was it's smell, flavor profile, and the affects after consuming. Sour/Gassy smell, with a strong, but smooth flavor profile, made this one of our teams personal favorites.
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
