Strawberry Cake | Indoor Grown
Our main objective is to bring you high quality products and this is just that. Again, the Moet of Premium Hemp Flower, you'll appreciate all that this strain has to offer. Cannabinoid profiles creeping up to 18% making this a balanced and effective strain you won't want to miss out on.
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
