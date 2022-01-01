About this product
Greenhouse Grown
Get our Strawberry Cough while supplies last. They are packing a Strawberry like nose with a stinky cheese undertone that is sure to be a hit for any product choice. These hemp flowers have a tight trim and are covered in frosty trichomes. The bud is very sticky and fresh!
Sativa Dominant Strain
Berry Skunk Nose
Lab Tested For Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No seeds.
Consult your states hemp flower laws
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
