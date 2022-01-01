Greenhouse Grown



Gas prices might be headed up but not on the Sweet Diesel. It's time to fill up on this hemp flower. Our Sweet Diesel hemp flower features a Sweet nose with a gassy diesel like undertone. A true classic that has a uplifting euphoric effect with waves of relaxation sent throughout the body.



Sativa

17% CBD

Lab Tested for Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No Seeds

Consult your states hemp laws