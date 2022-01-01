About this product
Greenhouse Grown
Gas prices might be headed up but not on the Sweet Diesel. It's time to fill up on this hemp flower. Our Sweet Diesel hemp flower features a Sweet nose with a gassy diesel like undertone. A true classic that has a uplifting euphoric effect with waves of relaxation sent throughout the body.
Sativa
17% CBD
Lab Tested for Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
No Seeds
Consult your states hemp laws
About this brand
Vast Wellness Solutions
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
