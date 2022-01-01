Greenhouse Grown



The Tennessee Tangie Hemp Flower is now on deck and ready to ship out to you. These Tangie hemp flowers are lime green and covered in that frost you would except from a top notch flower. The Tangie plant produces some of our favorite aromas with it's Fruity/Gas Fuel noses and a hint of that classic tangerine smell. The Tangie is a real winner in our book.



Uplifting Sativa Strain

Fruity/Fuel Nose

Fresh Feel

Hand Touched Buds

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

No seeds.

Consult your states hemp laws