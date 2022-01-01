About this product
Sporting a 17.74% Cannabinoid Profile this is a great legacy strain for users looking for a quality product at an affordable cost. Bright fluffy buds are backed by an amazing smell profile! This is a great hybrid strain that you can use throughout the day to experience its amazing effects.
We are a licensed Hemp Wellness Company, located in Dallas, Texas. We pride ourselves in bringing compliant hemp cannabinoids to our consumers with results that you can count on. We specialize in sourcing high end hemp flower, topicals, and tinctures to meet our client's wellness needs.
Use code "Leafly" at checkout for 25% off your first order & a free 3.5 grams of CBD Hemp Flower!
