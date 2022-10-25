Feel the relief with these wonderful bath bombs. They were created to not only relax the body, but to help stabilize the mood as well!



What it does: Alleviates chronic pain, arthritis, inflammation, migraine, muscle pain, anxiety and stress.



Ingredients: Baking soda, Epson salt, citric acid, Coconut oil, Witch Hazel, Pure Industrial Hemp Crystalline Extract along with soothing essential oils.



How to Use it: Fill tub with hot water, drop in your bath bomb and enjoy! For best results allow yourself at least 30 minutes to soak and enjoy the full effect of the CBD and essential oils.



Available in Lavendar, Oatmeal & Vanilla, & Citrus! Yum!