Cannafyl Relax is recommended for those needing a release of built of stress, or struggle with insomnia. This blend is great for anyone with digestive issues, as it contains Myrcene to help cut down on inflammation and bacteria. Dosing an hour before bed can help create more preferable sleeping patterns.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.