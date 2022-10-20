Cannafyl™ Relief is primarily suggested for chronic full body pain relief. This tincture helps to reduce inflammation, chronic arthritis pain, anxiety and depression, it can alleviate cancer related symptoms, has neuroprotective properties, promotes good heart health, can assist in substance abuse treatment, has anti-psychotic effects, anti-tumor effects and lastly can help with diabetes prevention. Cannafyl™ CBD products are known to high levels of CBD, so when considering the higher mg products; 2500mg and 4000mg, consider starting with a lighter dose, then graduate in the amount as needed