Ingredients: Proprietary CBD Blend, Safflower oil, Shea Butter, Vitamins A, C & E, Botanical Extract Blend of Chamomile, Comfrey, Cucumber and Aloe Vera.



How to Use it: Apply generously to face, neck, body and hands. Can be applied as needed. Made in a facility that processes tree nuts, egg, milk, soy and wheat.



1.8 Fluid Ounces