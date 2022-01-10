Kief covered CBD and Herbal Pre Roll - Tender Heart
About this product
Tender heart smoke blend contains Hawthorn to release nervousness and tension surrounding the heart.
With notes of Damiana, share tender heart with a partner as a potent aphrodisiac to celebrate and deepen love and connection.
Blended together for all matters of the heart.
Carefully crafted for a fragile heart.
Flavored in Rose and Hemp Flower
Ingredients include -
Hawthorn leaf and flowers,
Damiana leaf,
Rose petals,
Hemp Flower
Contains 200mg Full spectrum CBD
About this brand
Velvet Roots Apothecary
Velvet Roots is a small batch online CBD apothecary located in Denver, CO creating wild botanical and CBD products for medicinal, self care and ritual purposes. Specializing in CBD and herbal smoke blends that are curated with specific intentions and everyday stressors in mind. We strive to help provided a safe space for open conversations about alleviating stress, helping improve mental health and mindful consumption.
Within our products we seek to allow individauls access to the highest quality herbs for healing and educating. We are here to create a community with a knowledge of the depth of power that plants possess.
We invite you to discover the healing power of plants. Not just their physical medicinal properties, but deeper wisdom and gifts that they offer.
