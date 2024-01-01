About this product
Use code LEAFLY25 for 25% off at checkout.
This isn’t just a feel-good gummy, it’s a bite of euphoria. Make your happy place a daily destination as you rise above life’s stressors and experience the tranquil happiness of cloud 9. Adulting should be fun so, come on, get happy.
Extra Strength Delta 9 THC Hemp Extract + Saffron and L-Tyrosine is the mood enhancing support squad you never knew you needed. But it’s all you'll ever want from here on out.
Step 1: Take 1 Cloud 9 gummy when you need a mood boost.
Step 2: Welcome to a whole new day or night full of happy potential. Your concert, night out, or even picnic with family and friends just got a little more fun without you missing a beat.
Step 3: Our Cloud 9 gummy makes a great alternative to a happy hour cocktail. All the enjoyment, none of the hangover.
Dosing Details:
30 gummies per bottle
50 mg CBD: 5 mg Extra Strength Full Spectrum THC per gummy
30 mg of Saffron per gummy
250 mg L-Tyrosine per gummy
This isn’t just a feel-good gummy, it’s a bite of euphoria. Make your happy place a daily destination as you rise above life’s stressors and experience the tranquil happiness of cloud 9. Adulting should be fun so, come on, get happy.
Extra Strength Delta 9 THC Hemp Extract + Saffron and L-Tyrosine is the mood enhancing support squad you never knew you needed. But it’s all you'll ever want from here on out.
Step 1: Take 1 Cloud 9 gummy when you need a mood boost.
Step 2: Welcome to a whole new day or night full of happy potential. Your concert, night out, or even picnic with family and friends just got a little more fun without you missing a beat.
Step 3: Our Cloud 9 gummy makes a great alternative to a happy hour cocktail. All the enjoyment, none of the hangover.
Dosing Details:
30 gummies per bottle
50 mg CBD: 5 mg Extra Strength Full Spectrum THC per gummy
30 mg of Saffron per gummy
250 mg L-Tyrosine per gummy
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Vena | 25% off with LEAFLY25
Life is a journey, filled with obstacles. Sometimes those obstacles threaten to overwhelm us in the form of stress, burnout, pain, and fatigue, but the more we listen to and care for our bodies the easier it becomes to endure those obstacles and stay in a preferred state of comfort, health and happiness.
Well-being doesn’t have to be a temporary feeling. Well-being can be a constant state; the way we experience life. Nature has provided us with many ways to unlock this state, and innovations in science continue to build upon what mother nature started in order to improve our ability to overcome the stressors that try to block us from it.
At Vena, we are driven by the desire to awaken your vitality, and to enable you to get not only the most out of each day, but the best. We are constantly innovating new ways to fuse powerful elements of nature and science together to provide you with simple solutions that deliver comfort, health, and happiness so you can say no to stress, say no to pain, say no to fatigue, and choose to truly experience well-being.
Well-being doesn’t have to be a temporary feeling. Well-being can be a constant state; the way we experience life. Nature has provided us with many ways to unlock this state, and innovations in science continue to build upon what mother nature started in order to improve our ability to overcome the stressors that try to block us from it.
At Vena, we are driven by the desire to awaken your vitality, and to enable you to get not only the most out of each day, but the best. We are constantly innovating new ways to fuse powerful elements of nature and science together to provide you with simple solutions that deliver comfort, health, and happiness so you can say no to stress, say no to pain, say no to fatigue, and choose to truly experience well-being.
Notice a problem?Report this item