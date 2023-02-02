White chocolate chips float on peanut butter and shred tasty waves of coconut for an epic experience.



CONSUMPTION ADVICE

Always start small (5mg THC or less) until you know how a particular product affects you. It can take as little as 15 minutes or as long as 2 hours to feel the effects of a cannabis edible! For safety, wait the full 2 hours for the effects to manifest before eating more.



Flour, Butter, Coconut, Brown Sugar, Peanut Butter, White Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil, Eggs, Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, Salt, Sorbic Acid (For Freshness), and Cannabis Oil. CONTAINS DAIRY, WHEAT, PEANUT, TREE NUT.

