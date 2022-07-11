If sweet-tasting cultivars are your forte, Apple Juice, a cross of Sour Apple and Triple Kush, should be top of your Reserve list.



Bright green hues steal the show of this nug, with splashes of deep-green purple. The trichomes, though, are what's to truly be admired - frosty, prominent, and coating every piece of the bud. The flower is dense and sticky, with sweet notes and underlying hints of fruit and earth, thanks to terpenes:



Myrcene, an herbal-scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and sedating properties.



Limonene, a citrus scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-epileptic, and anxiolytic properties.



Caryophyllene, a woody, peppery smelling terpene with reported analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and sedating effects.



Pinene, is a pine-scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties.



Apple Juice lends euphoric effects, and is an exciting addition to the Verano Reserve line.