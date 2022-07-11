About this product
Bright green hues steal the show of this nug, with splashes of deep-green purple. The trichomes, though, are what's to truly be admired - frosty, prominent, and coating every piece of the bud. The flower is dense and sticky, with sweet notes and underlying hints of fruit and earth, thanks to terpenes:
Myrcene, an herbal-scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and sedating properties.
Limonene, a citrus scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-epileptic, and anxiolytic properties.
Caryophyllene, a woody, peppery smelling terpene with reported analgesic, anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, and sedating effects.
Pinene, is a pine-scented terpene with reported analgesic, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties.
Apple Juice lends euphoric effects, and is an exciting addition to the Verano Reserve line.