Chemdawg 91 stands as one of Verano's most delightful Hybrids. Its sociable and energizing euphoria make it a must-experience for those seeking the perfect daytime toke. Chemdawg 91 dances across palates like a troupe of lemons and limes before pirouetting through a grove of pine trees to the tune of creativity-boosting euphoria. Verano's Chemdawg 91 cultivar is an experience cannabis connoisseurs would be remiss to skip out on.
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.