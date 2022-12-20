Chemdawg 91 stands as one of Verano's most delightful Hybrids. Its sociable and energizing euphoria make it a must-experience for those seeking the perfect daytime toke. Chemdawg 91 dances across palates like a troupe of lemons and limes before pirouetting through a grove of pine trees to the tune of creativity-boosting euphoria. Verano's Chemdawg 91 cultivar is an experience cannabis connoisseurs would be remiss to skip out on.