Verano GRND features smaller buds of premium flower, freshly ground to order for ease of use. Perfect for rolling your own or enjoy by another method.



This Bay Area-native gets its name from its fruity, dessert-like aroma. Gelato buds have distinct, fiery



orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novices should approach this powerhouse with caution, but those with a high tolerance will delight in its heavy-handed euphoria.