About this product
Strain-specific oil with cannabis derived terpenes delivering all the therapeutic benefits of our best-selling Verano flower in a convenient disposable cartridge.
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.