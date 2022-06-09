About this product
Travelers Diposable Vaporizer
Available in Nevada & Maryland
300mg Disposable Distillate + Terps Cartridge
Premium Disposable Vape from Verano Brands containing Distillate and Terpenes in Jupiter Research Hardware.
About this brand
Verano
Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house. With products to suit every comfort level and taste, Verano’s expert cannabis guides are eager to help you develop your palate…and find your favorite new treat in the process.