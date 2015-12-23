"Big things come in small packages. Packed to perfection with premium ground Verano flower and housed in all natural cones.



A custom blend of Gelato Cakes & Sour Jack.



Gelato Cakes is a cultivar created by crossing Leafly‚Äôs 2019 strain of the year, Wedding Cake, with classic Gelato. This strain produces dense trichomes that give a frosted appearance. Expect a doughy scent with hints of vanilla and sugar and underlying notes of gas.



The child of two celebrated strains, Jack Herer and Sour Diesel, Sour Jack fully expresses its sativa characteristics. Citrus, diesel and sweet flavors delight the senses while focused and creative effects make it ideal for daytime use."