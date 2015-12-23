About this product
A custom blend of Gelato Cakes & Sour Jack.
Gelato Cakes is a cultivar created by crossing Leafly‚Äôs 2019 strain of the year, Wedding Cake, with classic Gelato. This strain produces dense trichomes that give a frosted appearance. Expect a doughy scent with hints of vanilla and sugar and underlying notes of gas.
The child of two celebrated strains, Jack Herer and Sour Diesel, Sour Jack fully expresses its sativa characteristics. Citrus, diesel and sweet flavors delight the senses while focused and creative effects make it ideal for daytime use."
About this strain
Jack Frost is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Northern Lights #5. This festive strain will make you feel happy, creative and energized. Jack Frost has a flavor profile featuring sweet and woody scents with just a hint of lemon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with PTSD, stress, and depression.
