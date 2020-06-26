About this product
Phenotype #8 presented strong notes of pine and lemon with a subdued floral aspect fairly similar to the classic examples of the strain with the addition of a honeydew melon aroma. The effects, however are atypical. Slightly more physical euphoria than expected with a cerebral effect that feels focusing, yet a bit cloudy at the same time.
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.