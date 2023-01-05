About this product
Big things come in small packages. Pack of (5) 0.5G pre-rolls in a portable, sealed tin.
Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
About this brand
Verano
Verano is on a mission to prove that cannabis can and should be better. Humbled by the power of this plant, we handcraft consistently elevated cannabis goods for every desire, taste, and comfort level. Verano offers a purposeful, curated collection of cannabis strains, pre-rolls, vapes, and extracts—all derived from the premium flower we thoughtfully cultivate in-house.