Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Verdelux

Verdelux

20:1 Pink Sapphire Chocolate Bar 210mg

About this product

HIGH CBD CHOCOLATE BAR
WINNER OF THE DOPE CUP
Smooth Milk Chocolate

Gluten free

Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol

MILLIGRAMS:
Each bar contains 10mg THC and 200mg CBD

WEIGHT:
50 grams / 1.76 ounces

INGREDIENTS:
Milk Chocolate Liquor (Pure Cane Sugar, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Semi-Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla, Vanillin), Marijuana Extract. CONTAINS MILK.

Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!