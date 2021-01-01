Verdelux
20:1 Pink Sapphire Chocolate Bar 210mg
About this product
HIGH CBD CHOCOLATE BAR
WINNER OF THE DOPE CUP
Smooth Milk Chocolate
Gluten free
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each bar contains 10mg THC and 200mg CBD
WEIGHT:
50 grams / 1.76 ounces
INGREDIENTS:
Milk Chocolate Liquor (Pure Cane Sugar, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Semi-Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla, Vanillin), Marijuana Extract. CONTAINS MILK.
Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!