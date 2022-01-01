About this product
Rich and smooth Classic Milk Chocolate Bon Bombs. Unadulterated for the pure milk chocolate experience.
Gluten free
44% Cacao milk chocolate
Made with pure cane sugar
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each piece contains 10mg THC
10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box
INGREDIENTS:
Milk Chocolate Liquor (Pure Cane Sugar, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Semi Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla, Vanillin), Marijuana Extract. Contains: Milk.
Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
