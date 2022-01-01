Rich and smooth Classic Milk Chocolate Bon Bombs. Unadulterated for the pure milk chocolate experience.



Gluten free



44% Cacao milk chocolate



Made with pure cane sugar



Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol



MILLIGRAMS:

Each piece contains 10mg THC



10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box



INGREDIENTS:

Milk Chocolate Liquor (Pure Cane Sugar, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cacao Beans, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla Beans), Semi Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Vanilla, Vanillin), Marijuana Extract. Contains: Milk.



Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.