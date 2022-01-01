About this product
Intense raspberry flavor infuses our Exquisite Dark Chocolate Bon Bombs.
Gluten free
Vegan friendly
54% Dark chocolate
Hand-tempered in small batches
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each piece contains 10mg THC
10 pieces per unit - 100mg THC per box
INGREDIENTS:
Semi Sweet Chocolate Liquor (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Sunflower Lecithin, Pure Vanilla, Vanillin), Natural Raspberry Flavor (Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavorings), Marijuana Extract.
Processed in a facility that also processes PEANUTS
