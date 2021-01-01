Verdelux
Mercy Salvation Cream 400mg
About this product
A POWERFUL TOPICAL
WINNER OF THE HIGH TIMES CANNABIS CUP
Melts away the strain with a cooling heat
Cannabis extract made with organic food-grade ethanol
MILLIGRAMS:
Each unit contains 200mg THC & 200mg CBD
WEIGHT:
56 grams / 2 ounces
INGREDIENTS:
Aloe Barbadensis Juice, Menthol Crystals, Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Olive Oil, Squalane, Methyl Salicylate (Wintergreen), Hydroxyethyl Cellulose, Glycerin, Carica (Papaya & Green Papaya) Extract, Ananas Comosus (Pineapple) Extract, Marijuana Extract, Arnica Extract, Cajeput Extract, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Sorbitan Stereate, Phenoxyethanol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Capsicum Annum, Citric Acid, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Glyceryl Caprylate.
Processes in a facility that also processes PEANUTS.
