75mg Caffeine, 25mg CBD Per Serving

Essential amino acids L-Valine and L-Glutamine, along with vitamins A, C, D, E, and much more

Great taste with NO CRASH

No Shakes, No Jitters

LIMITED EDITION

Our Phase 1 CBD Pre-workout is a limited-edition supplement that contains 25mg of CBD and 75mg of caffeine per serving. Packed with various nutrients and amino acids to help keep the mind and muscles working at their best.



The fast-acting and long-lasting nature of our CBD Pre-workout make it ideal for people looking to help their performance and prevent injury. It can help alleviate muscle and joint pain and improve the quality of their workouts. In addition to help relieving joint inflammation, CBD can also help improve the connection between the mind and muscles.

